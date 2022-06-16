Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Praises his “Amazing” Stepmother Kourtney Kardashian

There is no evil stepmother here! Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, has nothing but good things to say about Kourtney Kardashian after his father married a reality TV star.

“She’s amazing,” the 18-year-old told E! News’ Daily Pop at the presentation of its boohooMAN clothing on Tuesday, June 14. “I love Kort so much. I love to expand my family.”

After Travis and Kardashian got married at a luxurious Dolce & Gabbana-style wedding in Italy last month, they officially became a family. This means that their children, including Landon from Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, for Travis, and Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, for Kardashian, can call each other stepbrothers and sisters.

“It was great to go there and see how my dad is very happy with his new wife,” Landon, whom Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, said of the wedding. “To be honest, it was amazing. It was all a wonderful experience.”

The model-musician spoke not only about the epic romance between his father and new stepmother, but also about the gorgeous clothes that he and the Kardashian kids, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, wore throughout the experience.

“It worked very well and it was actually unplanned,” he continued. “I didn’t know at all that everyone else would be wearing roses that evening, and then we would drive up and everything was in roses. I thought, “Hell, yes.”

Alabama Barker, Rain Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya at The Kardashians TV show in Los Angeles, April 7, 2022.

Kravis, who made his relationship public in January 2021, initially became “close” because of his children, so it’s not surprising that they agree that their parents are getting married. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hung out a lot,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Thanks to their children’s friendship, Courtney and Travis spent a lot of time together.”

Despite the fact that the children got along well and loved their new stepmother, Travis’ ex-wife, Moakler, was not too happy about the “wedge” that arose between her and her children because of the new relationship. “The Kardashians buy my kids Prada every other day,” the former pageant queen told us in May 2021. — They go on luxury trips. They do all these things, and that’s fine. I think it’s good that they are kind to my children. I want this for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they drive a wedge between their biological mother.”

However, things seemed to be on the mend, as Moakler kindly spoke about an Italian wedding attended by her children. “I wish the happy couple a wonderful marriage. I will continue to wish my children only the best,” the former model told Us. “It was a wonderful gesture to include my children in such a great cause.”