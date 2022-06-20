Travis Barker shows off Kourtney Kardashian’s lace underwear with his name on it

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the Costume Institute in honor of the opening of the exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 2, 2022. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian wears her heart on her panties! Travis Barker showed off his wife’s daring lace underwear, which depicted a romantic tribute to the star drummer.

On Sunday, June 19, the 46-year-old rocker posted a photo of the white and gold underwear of the founder of Poosh, decorated with flowers, with the inscription “Travis” in the center in blue lettering in his Instagram story. The 43-year-old Kardashian later posted the image on her social network page. The sexy shot took place against the backdrop of the celebration of Barker’s Father’s Day.

Paying tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., Kourtney shared moments of an intimate backyard dinner she arranged for her husband. First, the reality TV star posted a video of an exquisite table setting with luxurious dishes and candles. Courtney then shared a fragment of the blown-up movie screen, which later that night showed “Father of the Bride.” The healthy lifestyle guru then uploaded a photo of his meal, which included a rice dish, fried vegetables and more thanks to Chef K, a famous chef from Los Angeles. Spring rolls, fried tofu and potstickers were also on the menu. The meal ended with dessert matcha.

Barker also showed off a special dinner by writing “Best Father’s Day” over a photo of the delicious meal in his Instagram story. “Cake with matcha,” he signed a story on Instagram showing baking. The hitmaker also shared a photo of the dinner table on Instagram and thanked Courtney, as well as his daughter Alabama, 16, son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, for “amazing Father’s Day.”

His brood shared their greetings with a member of Blink-182. “I don’t know how you do it, @Travis Barker, with these three little crazy kids, but at least we’re stuck with a wonderful dad who loves you so much,” Landon wrote in his Instagram story over a photo from the shooting of Barker’s Architectural Digest. “I love you in a way that cannot be described in words, your [sic] man who always made sure that family came first. I really respect what you have taught me in many aspects, thank you for bringing me to this word [so in the original] and showing how a real man treats you,” Alabama said. Atiana shared a cute selfie with Barker, writing: “I love you endlessly.”

Courtney’s sons Mason, 12, and Rain, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, spent the day with their father Scott Disick. The 39-year-old Flip It Like Disick star shared sweet moments of their time together in her Instagram story.

The holiday marked the first acquaintance of Barker and Courtney as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. The wedding took place after the lovers said “yes” at the California courthouse on May 15 and at a ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3.