Travis Barker returns to the stage after health problems, Kourtney Kardashian is present amid news about Khloe Kardashian’s baby

Back on it! With the help of a friend of Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker suddenly appeared on the scene after having health problems at the end of last month.

46-year-old Barker played drums during the rapper’s Mainstream Sellout tour show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13. According to Page Six, the drummer was playing “Tickets to My Downfall” and “Bloody Valentine” when wife Kourtney Kardashian was cheering him on. in the crowd. (Kelly’s fiancee, Megan Fox, was also in the audience.)

“There is a man whom I idolized as a child, with whom I became friends, and he believed in me. And never again did I want to play to the song that we wrote together. “Travis Barker from Los Angeles, let’s make some noise for him tonight,” Kelly, 32, reportedly told the crowd outside Barker’s entrance.

The Ohio native added: “You know, the funny fact is that Travis shouldn’t be playing drums right now, but guess what he’s doing here? I’m playing the drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed on one song, but I’ll get a reprieve if I don’t ask you to play “one more song.”

Barker’s collaboration with Kelly marks the first performance by a member of Blink-182 since he was hospitalized with pancreatitis. Us Weekly confirmed on June 28 that Barker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.

Later, the native of California told how he “had excruciating pain” after a routine endoscopy with 43-year-old Kardashian.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually handled by specialists, which, unfortunately, damaged the critical drainage tube of the pancreas,” he wrote on Instagram on July 2. threatening pancreatitis. I am very, very grateful that thanks to intensive treatment I am much better now.”

The reality TV star, who married Barker in May, also broke her silence about a “scary and emotional week” for the family. “Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went through a routine endoscopy together, and as a result, he developed severe, life—threatening pancreatitis,” she shared in her own Instagram statement on the same day. “I am so grateful to God for my husband’s healing, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immeasurable outpouring of love and support.”

On the eve of Barker’s triumphant return to the stage on Wednesday, news broke that Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson from a surrogate mother. “We can confirm that Tru will have a brother or sister conceived in November. Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing,” the representative of the Good American co—founder, 38, shared with us. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

At the time, the source noted that the former couple “did not come back together” before the birth of the child. According to an insider, Chloe and 31-year-old Tristan “haven’t spoken since December,” unless it concerns their 4-year-old daughter Tru.

The source also confirmed to us that baby #2 was conceived before Thompson’s paternity scandal with Marali Nichols, which first hit the headlines in December 2021.