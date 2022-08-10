Travis Barker Joins Machine Gun Kelly Tour “Against Doctor’s Orders” After Hospitalization for Pancreatitis

Does not slow down! Despite recent health problems, Travis Barker proves that the show must go on.

“Contrary to his doctor’s orders and with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the last couple of days,” Machine Gun Kelly signed an Instagram Story shot with 46—year-old Barker on FaceTime on Tuesday, August 9.

The 32-year-old rapper Bloody Valentine began his Mainstream Sellout tour earlier this summer, and the drummer Blink-182 played several cameo roles along the way. Ahead of the rapper’s last few stops in the city, he enlisted the help of his best friend to help finish the tour in style.

“Put your middle finger up if you’re going to play LOVE RACE with us tonight,” the Good Mourning star captioned a second photo of Barker on Tuesday holding one finger. “[It’s] like a middle finger.”

The founder of Barker Wellness no longer turned to his broken finger or his doctor’s recommendations. In June, he was hospitalized with pancreatitis.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine,” Barker wrote in a statement on Instagram Story last month after I was discharged from medical care. “But after dinner I had excruciating pains, and since then I have been hospitalized. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually dealt with by specialists, which, unfortunately, damaged an important drainage tube of the pancreas. This led to severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

At the time, he added, “I am very, very grateful that thanks to intensive treatment, I am much better now.”

The All the Small Things musician was supported by his wife Kourtney Kardashian, whom he married in Italy in May after two unofficial ceremonies, throughout his stay in the hospital.

“Courtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after he fears for his health,” a source told Us Weekly in July after Barker returned home from a medical facility. “They are really enjoying this new phase of newlyweds. [Travis] is focused on his health and there can’t be anyone better around him [than Courtney].”

Due to health issues, Barker accompanied the dirt star on drums during his Mainstream Sellout show on July 13 in Los Angeles.

“There is a man whom I idolized as a child, with whom I became friends, and he believed in me. And never again did I want to play to the song that we wrote together. Los Angeles’ own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight,” Kelly reportedly told the crowd of his longtime collaborator, according to page six. “You know, the funny fact is that Travis shouldn’t be playing drums right now, but guess what he’s doing here? I’m playing the drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed on one song, but I’ll get a reprieve if I don’t ask you to play “one more song.”