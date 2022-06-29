Travis Barker hospitalized with pancreatitis: details

On the mend. Travis Barker’s hospitalization on Tuesday, June 28, was caused by pancreatitis, a source tells Us Weekly.

We contacted representatives of 46-year-old Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who was next to him.

According to photos published by TMZ, the rocker was hospitalized after health problems.

Later on Tuesday, a source told Us that the rocker was transferred to Cedars-Sinai. After the couple arrived at the medical center in Los Angeles, the musician was seen lying on a stretcher with his fist raised, showing off his trademark skull tattoo, while 43-year-old Kardashian in a black tracksuit stood next to him.

A few hours before the emergency, the drummer tweeted an ominous message. “God save me,” the graduate of Meet the Barker wrote, causing concern among his fans. Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, also took to social media after the incident, asking her followers to “pray.”

Barker’s last health problem was in 2009 after a plane crash in South Carolina, as a result of which four of the six passengers on board were killed. The musician received second and third degree burns on more than 65% of his body and spent three months in the hospital, undergoing 26 operations and learning to walk again.

“They told me I wouldn’t run anymore because I have so many leg transplants, and there was even talk that I would never play drums again,” he explained during an interview with Men’s Health magazine in May 2021. “As soon as I learned to walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my arms and my hands healed, I started playing drums. And now I’m in better shape than ever.” When he returned home, he threw all the pills that the doctor prescribed for him into the toilet, including “what I really needed.”

“People are always like this: “Did you go to rehab?” he said at the time. “And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ It was my rehabilitation. Lose three friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I hadn’t had an accident, I probably would never have quit.”

Barker and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only survivors of this tragedy. Less than a year later, Goldstein died at the age of 26 from a drug overdose.

“We were therapists for each other,” the California native explained the relationship he maintained with his late friend. “So it was just him and me. When he left, I thought, “Oh, shit. I’m the only one in my club. It’s just me.”