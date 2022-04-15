Travis Barker Honors Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins with Hawk Tattoo: “Forever”

A constant tribute. After the recent death of Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker honored his late friend with a unique tattoo.

“HAWK forever,” 46-year-old Barker signed a selection of photos on Instagram from his tattoo session at Shamrock Social Club on Wednesday, April 13. The bride of the Blink-182 drummer, Kourtney Kardashian, was next to him when he got a tattoo in the form of a hawk. on the upper part of the left leg.

The ongoing tribute to Hawkins comes less than a month after a member of the band Foo Fighters was found unconscious in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. The Grammy winner, who toured with Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Pat Smear, suffered from chest pain shortly before his death on March 25 at the age of 50.

At the time, a preliminary toxicology report showed that Hawkins had 10 drugs in his system, including opioids, marijuana and antidepressants, according to a statement by the nation’s general in Fiscalía. The official cause of death of the Colombian authorities has not yet been named.

After his death, Foo Fighters spoke about the “tragic and untimely loss” of their friend, writing: “[Taylor’s] musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us all forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Barker, for his part, also used social media to honor the memory of his fellow musician.

“I have no words. It’s sad to write this or never see you again. I’ll never forget the days of Laguna Beach when I was a garbage man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis,” the California native wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Hawkins. “You came to watch me play in dive bars and said, ‘Boy, you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy, but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

He continued: “Years later, we toured Australia with Blink and Foo’s, and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the toilet of the flights we flew together, and watching your set every night. To say that I will miss you, my friend, is not enough. Until the next time we talk about drums and smoke in the men’s room… Rest in peace 😢 🥁 💔 “.

Earlier this month, Hawkins received a special video at the 2022 Grammy Awards after the Foo Fighters confirmed they would no longer be performing at the awards ceremony.

“So that was the moment in the show when I had to introduce the Foo Fighters. We would have celebrated with them when they won… three Grammy Awards today. But, of course, they are not here because of the tragic death of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins,” explained host Trevor Noah during a live broadcast on April 3. “Our thoughts are with Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all their fans around the world. We would like to take a moment to remember Taylor.”

This segment featured clips of Hawkins from different years, with the song “My Hero” playing in the background.