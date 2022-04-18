Travis Barker Fires Back at Criticism His Frequent PDA with Fiancee kourtney Kardashian

There is no shame in your PDA game. Travis Barker closed a negative comment about his over-the-top exits with Kourtney Kardashian – and he didn’t hold back.

Minking-182 Musician, 46, shared a series of Instagram photos of himself hitting the gym on Saturday, April 16, showing off his tattooed chest during a workout. “Get @barkerwellness after that,” read the headline.

While Pals Barker supported his hard work in the comments, one social media user noticed that the post was different from the drummer’s usual activity. “No Kardashian thumbs up ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, PDA, etc. Is it more? Relax,” the troll wrote.

The criticism received a fiery response from the Californian homeland, who replied, “still got a finger on the ass, and the intestines were completely naked and full of PDA with my Fiancée.”

“The organization was filmed for a new HULU series, it’s going to look amazing,” a source exclusively revealed at the time, referring to the Kardashians, which will premiere on streaming earlier this month. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Courtney was very surprised by the timing. They both talked about their wedding and getting involved, but Courtney was very surprised.”

Ever since posting with their romance, the couple have not shied away from putting their love on full display, often sharing steamy photos and packaging on PDA at events. In March, Twosome attended the 2022 Germaine Awards in Las Vegas – and held an unexpected wedding ceremony at a local chapel hours later. However, the founder of Poosh clarified that the marriages were not official.

“Found them in my camera roll,” “Reality Star captioned the Instagram slideshow on April 6.” Once in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, the queen And her handsome king rode the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect.

The couple may not be legally married, but Kardashian has revealed that they have every intention of tying the knot in sin. “It’s not called fake married,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during a joint interview with her siblings. “There was no way to get a marriage license at this hour. … We asked how, five times. “What do we need to do to make this happen?” It was 2am. And they were like, “It opens at 8 o’clock.”

Kim Kardashian revealed what she sounded like when her sister and Barker visited one love’s wedding chapel after learning about the ceremony the next morning via text. “Like,” Oh, hey guys, by the way… I got married last night! “And I woke up like, a million texts,” the KKW beauty founder, 41, told Jimmy Kimmel.

Courtney and her husband didn’t tell their inner circles about the VEGAS adventure “until well in advance,” a source told us. “It was absolutely an impulse. They had such an amazing night and thought it would be fun. … They will have a bigger celebration with more of their families, but it was a special night for just two of them.”

The pair were the main focus on Thursday, April 14, the Kardashians premiere – and Kris Jenner teased that there’s still more to see from more PDA. “Well, that’s 98 percent of the new show,” “Momager, 66, joking on Ellen degeneres, showing earlier this month. “Is this wrong?”