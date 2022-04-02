Travis Barker congratulated the daughter of the former Sheena Moakler And Diana De La Hoya on her 23rd birthday: photo

So cute! Travis Barker congratulated his former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya on her 23rd birthday in a touching tribute on Instagram.

“No one loves you when you’re 23. Happy birthday, I love you so much @atianadelahoya,” the 46—year-old rocker Blink-182 wrote along with a selfie on the beach on Instagram on Thursday, March 31, adding a winking emoji. The signature refers to the band’s 1999 release “What’s My Age Again?”

The birthday girl commented on the publication on social networks: “I love you! I really enjoyed it this year.”

The drummer entered Atiana’s life in 2002 when he started dating Atiana’s mom, Shanna Moakler. (The 47-year-old actress shares a daughter with former Oscar De La Hoya.)

Barker married Moakler in 2004, and the former couple became parents to son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The duo broke up in 2006 only to briefly reconcile and break up again in 2008.

The Grammy nominee is currently in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, having proposed to the 42-year-old graduate of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians program in October 2021. and the Rhine, 7.

Landon gave the couple his seal of approval in April 2021 when he called their relationship “true love” via Instagram. His younger sister called the Kardashian star her “stepmother” three months later.

Atiana, for her part, has been photographed repeatedly spending time with the creator of Poosh: from wearing identical robes in October 2021 to enjoying a day on the beach four months ago.

Kardashian and the musician are currently trying to expand their family, as the reality star revealed in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu family show earlier this month.

“They will have a baby, without any doubt, the only question is when and how,” a source told us before the release of the video. “Ideally, Courtney would like a natural birth. She is sure that this will not be a problem, because she has always been lucky to get pregnant naturally, and she has taken great care of herself physically. …Of course, she and Travis want their own child to appear in the frame, and if she can’t conceive a child, they will consider other alternatives.”