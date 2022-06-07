Travis Barker celebrates son Landon’s graduation from high school: “I’m so proud of you”

An important milestone. Travis Barker celebrated the graduation of his son Landon Barker and told how happy he is with his great achievement.

“So proud of you, @landonasherbarker,” the 46—year-old Blink 182 drummer wrote on Instagram on Saturday, June 4, along with two black and white photos of the 18-year-old. “It’s been a great pleasure and honor to raise you, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduation, I love you.”

The graduate also received congratulations from his new stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, who wrote in the comments to Travis’ post: “I ‘m so proud of you @landonasherbarker!! 🥺🖤😎».

The 43-year-old founder of Poosh has been getting close to Landon and his sisters, Alabama and Atiana De La Hoya, since she started dating Travis in October 2020. told Us Weekly three months later, noting that the children’s friendship helped them get closer. “The friendship of their children made Courtney and Travis spend a lot of time together.”

The musician shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and maintains a close relationship with Atiana, the daughter of the former pageant queen with Oscar De La Hoya. Kardashian and her adopted children—along with her son Rain—spent a family day at Disneyland in April, and she revealed how happy she is to have Travis’ children in her life.

“I am grateful for all the blessings that God gave me in my 43rd year of life, my heart is full,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. Landon replied in the comments: “How great!”

Despite her initial rocky relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, Moakler told us in February 2021 that she’s glad her kids are happy with their new blended family. “As long as she treats my children well and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” she said at the time. “I am absolutely happy for them. I think they’ve been friends for a very long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem to be in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so that’s good!”

She continued, “[They] are a top priority for Travis and me, no matter where we are—as friends or acquaintances.”

All three of the producer’s children played a role in his lavish Italian wedding to Kardashian last month, and 16-year-old Alabama and 23-year-old Atiana acted as bridesmaids.

“I wish the happy couple a wonderful marriage. I will continue to wish only the best for my children,” Moakler said exclusively at the end of May, a few days after Travis and Kardashian got married. “It was a wonderful gesture to include my children in such a great cause. … [They] looked happy, and [I’m glad] to see Italy.”