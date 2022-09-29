Traveling around the country is now so easy! A giant feature from Google Maps

Technology giant Google has introduced new features for its Google Maps service. Thanks to the functions, it will be easier to travel around the country.

Tech giant Google has announced many search features at the G Search On 22 event. During the event, the company introduced new features not only for search, but also for Google Maps. Here are the features that will make it easier to travel to a country you don’t know!

If you’re visiting a new place, it can be hard to figure out what's worth exploring. Soon on @GoogleMaps, you’ll be able to get the vibe of a neighborhood at a glance with photos and videos of the most popular spots coming to life on your map. #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/jr7UogG7hB — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

Google Maps will provide an aerial view

The first feature that Google introduced for Google Maps at the G Search On 22 event is the display of favorite places in the region. With this feature, it will be easier for you to get help from Maps in a place where you have never been before.

For example, when you touch a place shown on the map, in a place where you have never been, a new card will appear in front of you. By touching this card, you will be able to access real photos and comments of Google users in this place. This way you can easily discover places you haven’t seen before.

Chris Phillips, Vice President and General Manager of Google Geo, made a statement on this issue. “You can lift up the camera and see the ATM in the real world. You can also see cafes, grocery stores and public transport stops. You really get an idea of what the space looks like at a glance. You can even see the opening hours of the establishment down the street.”

These new Google Maps features will be available in cities like Los Angeles, London and New York for the first time in a few months. There is no information about when it will reach other users yet.

So, what do you think about Google Maps features? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section!