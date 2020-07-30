Travel through time with the Mac OS 8 app

Mac OS 8 has been turned into a desktop application that can be installed on Mac or PC by developer Felix Rieseberg. Riesberg previously made Windows 95 a desktop application. The experienced developer turned a 1991 Macintosh Quadra with mac OS 8.1 into a single Electron application.

The app includes several games and applications, thanks to a MacWorld demo CD dating from 1997. The desktop application of Mac OS 8 can be installed on devices with Windows and Linux operating systems as well as macOS.

The macintosh.js app application, written entirely in JavaScript, creates a Macintosh Quadra 900 emulation with a Motorola processor using a virtual machine. In this application, classic games such as Duke Nukem 3D, Civilization II, Dungeons & Dragons, Namely, Oregon Trail, Alley 19 Bowling and Damage Incorporated can be run. Pre-installed application and trial versions include options such as Photoshop 3, Premiere 4, Illustrator 5.5, StuffIt Expander and Apple’s Web Page Making Kit.

Internet Explorer and Internet browsers within the Netscape application. However, Riesberg notes that these versions are very old and cannot even run Google. Still, it is impressive to arrange a 90’s version of Mac OS to run with JavaScript.

The Mac OS 8 desktop application can be downloaded from GitHub. It is worth noting that the size of the upload files does not exceed 250 MB for those who want to travel on time.



