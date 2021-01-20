‘TrateCovid’ source code offers chloroquine as a therapy

Last Wednesday (13), the Ministry of Health launched the TrateCov application to assist “health professionals in collecting symptoms and signs from patients in order to improve and speed up the diagnoses of Covid-19”. According to the Ministry, TrateCov delivers therapeutic options available in the updated scientific literature According to the website’s source code, “therapeutic options” involve: ivermectin, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, zinc sulfate, doxycycline, zinc and dexamethasone.

The source code only offers drugs with no proven effectiveness against covid

The drugs in question, according to Anvisa itself and several other bodies, as well as the World Health Organization itself, do not serve as an early treatment or offer any help in the treatment of the new coronavirus.

It is worth noting that Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello denied that the ministry has drug protocols against Covid-19, saying that this is not a “ministry mission”. However, since May 2020, the paste guides the use of chloroquine and azithromycin in mild cases of the disease.

According to analyzes by several journalists and developers on Twitter, about TrateCovid, excerpts are found: “The only functions and visible objects, in addition to things like the patient’s age and BMI calculations, exist to display the indication and dosage of the following drugs : ivermectin, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, zinc sulfate, doxycycline, zinc and dexamethasone ”and“ I just put in the TrateCov application that my patient is a one-week-old newborn who has a stomach ache and a runny nose. The application recommended chloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin and everything ”.

As Veja notes, members of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) “are perplexed by the platform of the Ministry of Health TrateCOV”. The institutions claim that “no medication is effective in preventing or‘ early treatment ‘for Covid-19 “and that” clinical research with old medications suitable for other diseases and new drugs is under investigation “. The document also indicates the authorization by Anvisa of the Coronavac and Oxford vaccines and states that the data on them are “already sufficient to demonstrate efficacy and safety”.