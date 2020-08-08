Transparent Design Model of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Appears

A model of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which will be introduced on August 11, with a transparent design was accidentally shared by a blogger. Some camera features of the device were also included in the photo.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has started to come up with a new flagship that is expected to wreak havoc in recent days. The company’s phone, which will debut under the name Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, will have the potential to be among the best smartphones we have seen so far, according to many sources.

Of course, we only have some claims about the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra right now. According to these claims, Xiaomi will try to strengthen its place in the market with an extremely powerful phone. However, it will provide this not only with the hardware of the phone, but also with its design. A poster revealed today featured both the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra itself and a different-looking model.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Transparent Edition appeared:

In the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra photos shared by a blogger by mistake, the device itself and a special model were found. In the poster, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra appeared in its white color, while it appeared with a transparent model in the foreground. According to the allegations, this model of Xiaomi will come out with the name Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Transparent Edition.

Thanks to the close-up shot in the poster, some of the camera features of the device have also appeared. According to the article on the camera setup of the device, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will host a 12 – 120 mm focal length and 120x super zoom technology.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be introduced with the Redmi K30 Ultra at the event to be held on August 11. According to the claims, the device has a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 4.500 mAh battery, LPDDR5 16 GB RAM; It will have support for Wi-Fi 6, Hi-Res Audio and 8K resolution video.



