Transition between Superman & Lois series canceled

Announced last year, the crossover between DC superhero series Batwoman and Superman & Lois on The CW has been canceled.

The justification, according to the broadcaster, is the difficulty in making audiovisual productions during the coronavirus pandemic period.

Due to the intense and strict security protocols, which are organized to ensure that the cast and crew are not infected by the virus, work on the series ended up being a little slower.

Thus, The CW’s expectation is only to show the respective seasons of its productions, which were previously filmed.

Crossovers between DC series

Javicia Leslie, who took the lead in Batwoman during Season 2, after Ruby Rose left, revealed to the TV Line website that she would love to see Ryan Wilder meet up with the Black Lightning characters at some point.

“I am heartbroken by the whole covid-19 situation,” said the actress. “And also because I know it’s the last season of Black Lightning. I would love to have participated in a crossover with them,” added the new Batwoman on the subject.

She also pointed out that she is a personal friend of Nafessa Williams and Jordan Calloway, two cast members of the series. “It would have been great to be a hero with them on the same show. Something epic,” she added.

As much as The CW argued about the coronavirus pandemic, some international media outlets speculate that Ruby Rose’s departure from Batwoman disrupted the broadcaster’s initial plans for the crossover in question. However, there is nothing confirmed about this.

So be sure to check out the premieres of both series soon. The first episode of the 2nd season of Batwoman will be shown next Sunday (17th). And Superman & Lois premieres its first season on February 25th.