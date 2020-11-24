Transition between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 series

Fox will join its series 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star in a crossover event to be held in 2021 on the channel. The announcement was made by Tim Minear, co-creator and showrunner of the two programs.

Last Sunday (22), Tim shared on his Twitter an image in which some characters from 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star appear together. The photo was accompanied by a small joke by Tim: “I wonder what it is about?” Asked the showrunner.

Then, several fans surprised by the image began to question Tim about the veracity of the image.

“Someone answer me now, is this real or done by fans? I’m going to start crying now ”, asked a fan, who was promptly answered by Tim:“ Oh, it’s real ”.

Other fans took the opportunity to try to get some information about the future of the programs. “Tim Minear, if you read this, will there be content from Hen and Karen this season? I’m in need of that, ”asked one fan, who got a simple, straightforward answer from Tim:“ In fact, yes ”.

Tim answered one last question about Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva), stating that we will have more about the character’s story. “Will we have a backstory about Carlos? We know little about him. He’s my favorite character and I want to know as much as we can ”.



