Transforming Finance: DeFi! Do not lag behind the future!

A new study shows that more than 80% of young millionaires own crypto assets. The amount of assets locked in the ETH2 contract is hitting a record, as Senator Warren attacks stablecoins and crypto assets. We are discussing the new state of finance, DeFi, and the current state of the cryptocurrency world.

Will DeFi Be Banned?

DeFi has once again been on the agenda of American politicians. Senator Elizabeth Warren publicly criticized the decentralized financial sector in a session with the Senate Banking Committee this week. While talking about “Stablecoins: How They Work, How To Use, and What Are The Risks,” Warren chatted with financial regulator Alexis Goldstein about the intricacies of trading stablecoins, including Tether (USDT).

Following this, former Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Allen, a professor at the American University Washington School of Law, questioned whether stablecoins could potentially endanger the nation’s financial system. In response, Allen argued that the stablecoins that asset speculators sell in bulk will be similar to what is witnessed in money market mutual funds and currency markets, and therefore could have far-reaching implications for the DeFi ecosystem.

In closing, Warren said, “DeFi is the most dangerous part of the crypto world,” adding:

“I don’t think DeFi can grow without stablecoins. At the moment, I think DeFi is too constrained to affect financial stability, but if it grows, there could be a real threat there, especially if it becomes intertwined with our traditional financial system.”

Warren has always argued that the weak regulatory framework will make crypto investors suffer. However, she has often implied that cryptocurrencies facilitate illegal activities, she said. Nowadays, she argues that DeFi is a big threat.

Perhaps traditional finance now needs to face the reality of DeFi.

Millionaire Teens Get Cryptocurrency

A survey reported by CNBC revealed fascinating insights into the financial portfolios of millionaires and concluded that the vast majority of individuals are investing in emerging cryptocurrency markets and hope to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Efe Bulduk, in an event he attended recently, announced that some well-known rich people in our country are making serious investments, especially in metaverse-oriented projects.

The survey, conducted by Spectrem Group, concerned investors with more than $1 million in assets. According to the results of the survey, 83% of people are closely interested in cryptocurrencies and are actively investing. What is more interesting is that 53% of respondents keep at least half of all their money in cryptocurrencies. George Walper, president of Spectrem Group, thinks traditional organizations no longer attract young millionaires.