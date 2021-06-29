Transformers: Ron Perlman Returns To The Franchise As Optimus Primal

Transformers: According to the American portal Collider, actor Ron Perlman will return to the Transformers franchise in Rise Of The Beast (The Awakening of the Beasts). In Transformers: Power of The Primes, the actor had already lent his voice to the character Optimus Primal and he returns to the role in the new feature, working alongside Peter Cullen, voice actor for Optimus Prime.

Learn more about Ron Perlman’s character

Optimus Primal is the leader of the group known as the Maximals and the captain of the ship Axalon. Known for being a loyal warrior to his friends and very brave, his fate must intersect with that of Optimus Prime and the other autobots. New details should be revealed as film production progresses.

Being the 7th film in the franchise, the news this time is that the central theme of the narrative will not be the war between the autobots and the decepticons. In the film, new characters will be introduced, such as Maximals, Terracons and Predacons.

In addition, the film will also cover the origins of Optimus Prime and how he became a leader. The Awakening of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr., with a screenplay by Joby Harold.

Ron Perlman is known for his roles in films such as Hellboy, Monster Hunter, Circle of Fire and The Witch Hunt. He has also appeared on series such as Sons of Anarchy and StartUp.

So far, the release date for the new film has yet to be revealed.

