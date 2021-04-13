Transformers: Optimus Prime collectible turns itself

Transformers: Hasbro has announced the launch of a new interactive collectible from Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots in the Transformers universe. The piece will be the first to bring an automatic character transformation system, allowing to change the look from truck to giant robot, a concept long awaited by fans of the franchise. It was developed in partnership with the robotics company Robosen.

According to the manufacturers, the item contains 5,000 components, 60 microchips and 27 servomotors. The alteration of the appearance and other mechanics will work from voice command and other controls, with movements made through a mobile application to make the experience more immersive.

It will be almost 50 centimeters in height and will have more than 80 sound effects, among them some voiced by Peter Cullen, the original actor of the hero. In addition, the product will have a premium edition that will come with a special packaging, in this case, a transport / storage case with protective foam.

Called “Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Robot – Collector’s Edition”, the limited collector’s edition will cost $ 699.99 and is in the pre-sale phase. However, due to the immediate success of the novelty, its availability has already been exhausted on the official website.