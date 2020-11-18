Transformers: Creed 2 director to direct franchise movie

Paramount Pictures announced that Steven Caple Jr., the director of Creed 2, was chosen to lead the new Transformers franchise film. According to the information, negotiations between the studio and the director have not yet started, but the agreement should be closed in the coming weeks.

It is worth remembering that Paramount had announced in January 2020 that two new films in the franchise were under development and that they would serve to expand and renew the universe of Transformers in cinema.

Paramount held a meeting with several key executives from the studio, including Paramount Motion Picture President Emma Watts. This meeting served to choose the best name to lead the renovation. With that they came to the name of Caple Jr.

The new films in the franchise have different screenwriters. One was made by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and another by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). The first of the two films to be developed will be the one with Harold’s script and it should be the one that Caple Jr. will direct.

The Transformers franchise is one of the most financially successful in recent cinema history, having grossed more than $ 4 billion at the box office around the world with the five films released to date.

The entire project was directed by Michael Bay, who left the franchise after the release of Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017.

After Bay’s departure, the studio decided to do a makeover in the franchise universe, which culminated in the film Bumblebee in 2018, best received by critics and the public, who were unhappy with the last films directed by Michael Bay.



