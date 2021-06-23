Transformers 7: Title and Setting of New Movie Revealed

Transformers 7: This Tuesday (22), Paramount Pictures announced initial information about the sequel to the Transformers movies. On the occasion, the directors Steven Caple Jr. and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura presented the line of scripting and production that the new project will follow, in addition to the new name of the film, entitled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers 7 will showcase elements and villains never seen before. This is due to the current focus of the sequence on producing a production aimed at the most evident characters and factions of Beast Wars, most of them still unknown and unexplored on the cinema screens.

In this context, Bonaventura says: “we wanted to give the public a lot of news”; and he adds saying that “a new set of villains and priorities will be discovered, saving the world is left to the Autobots and, in this case, the Maximals”.

The role of great hero fell to the incomparable Optimus Prime. With a redesigned design, the character will have a more modern touch throughout his outfit. In addition, the plot will not only feature the Autobots and Decepticons, but a new threat, the Terrorcons, mixing nostalgia and surprises for fans.

Finally, the film will also feature the Predacons, which, according to Caple Jr., in this sequence, “are of a more reptilian nature”. The director further concludes that “it’s all about building a backstory for these characters, who are more than just ‘let’s take over the world’.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The new project features a script set in 1994, in New York City, showing the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons in a battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. An episode that takes place between the Michael Bay and Bumblebee movies.

Although it still doesn’t have a release date, the film, directed by Steven Caple Jr., already has confirmed stars in its cast: actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

It’s up to fans to stay tuned for the next information and announcements that will emerge to further clarify the new Transformers movie.