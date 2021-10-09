Transformers 7: New Images Show Autobots And Decepticons

Transformers 7: Director Steven Caple Jr. has revealed, on his Instagram, new photos from the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which show some of the cars featured in the seventh film in the popular franchise.

Some of the photos reveal the design of the Autobots and Decepticons in their respective automotive forms. The film is scheduled to premiere on July 24, 2022.

Inspired by the popular storyline of the popular 1990s Beast Wars doll line, Rise of the Beasts will feature a new team of robotic aliens capable of transforming into giant metallic animals instead of cars.

The film will explore the Autobots team’s origins on Earth and explain why Optimus Prime is so determined to protect our little blue planet. Among the groups of alien robots never seen before on the big screen are the Predacons and Maximals, and the Terrorcons will be the greatest threat.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt, the film stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwige. Peter Cullen will be back to voice the beloved Optimus Prime, while Ron Perlman has been chosen to voice Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals.