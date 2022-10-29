Transform into Geralt from Henry Cavill’s Rivia with the help of an A to Z guide for your own Witcher costume

Purse or life, Purse or life. This Halloween has just been lit by a witcher on the street! “All decent predictions rhyme,” said Geralt of Rivia. Fortunately, this means that Geralt will not reject the prophecy we have just made as “nonsense”. The spookiest holiday is just around the corner, and this is your chance to channel your inner Geralt from Rivia and get your own Henry Cavill costume from The Witcher.

The year 2022 was a momentous one for Henry Cavill. From his return as DCEU Superman to filming the third season of The Witcher and even the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, the British actor is now a major pop culture phenomenon. Therefore, it is not surprising that children and adults all over the world will want to dress up as his characters for Halloween. For all Geralt’s fans, here are 411 of his costumes from the Netflix show.

A step-by-step guide to Henry Cavill’s costume from The Witcher?

Firstly, Geralt of Rivia is most recognizable by his striking silver-blond curls falling just below his shoulders. It would be wise to get the right hair color and texture. The hair should not be silky smooth, but a little unruly. Also, one small change of tone towards yellow on the color wheel, and people will think that you are Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter.

As for clothes, Henry Cavill in The Witcher always wears a pair of black leather pants, a relatively loose button-down top and a pair of black shoes. The sleeves are rolled up to the elbow for ease of movement when carrying a sword. Geralt’s signature sword is not the only support you will need. The Monster Slayer also wears a silver necklace with a medallion of the order with the image of a wolf in a circle.

If someone really wants to complete the ensemble, you can even try to purchase an imitation of Henry Cavill’s armor from the Netflix show. With all of the above in your arsenal, your Witcher image is almost ready. However, the devil is in the details. You can improve your game by wearing colored contact lenses with a shade of twilight yellow. This will give you an advantage and allow you to be instantly identified as Geralt. Otherwise, you can make mistakes all night taking Targaryens.

Would you like to wear a Henry Cavill costume from The Witcher? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, you can also watch the first two seasons of the show streaming on Netflix.