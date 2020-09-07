Transferred former managers for Apple TV Plus

In addition to increasing the number of content it offers with its online video content service TV Plus, Apple is also working to offer TV Plus in a joint package with other services. The company is expected to make a comprehensive announcement on the subject at the promotional event of the iPhone 12 series.

According to the news on The Telegraph site, the Cupertino-based company has made a new transfer regarding these plans. Tim Connolly, who was previously responsible for large-scale distribution deals in Hulu and Quibi, took office in Apple’s video unit.

While Connolly was on Hulu, he had negotiated the offering of the service in a joint package with Spotify. Connolly was also responsible for live TV deals in Hulu and advertising and partnerships at Quibi.

While Connolly’s role at Apple is not fully known, it seems likely that he is responsible for exclusive deals and partnerships on Apple TV Plus. Apple, which recently offered a discounted Showtime and CBS subscription package for the US, is also known to want to include live TV channels on TV Plus.

He is very active in making such talent transfers for Apple TV Plus. The company had previously transferred Amazon Prime veteran James DeLorenzo for TV Plus’s sports content.



