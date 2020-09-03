Trans and non-binary characters in the Star Trek series

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery will have transsexual and non-binary characters in its plot. The information was released by CBS All Access on Wednesday (2). Thus, the Star Trek franchise will take another step in the representativeness of its works.

According to the streaming, actor Ian Alexander, who has also appeared on Netflix’s The OA series, will play Gray. The character was described as a trans man, belonging to the trill race, who plans to be the host of a symbiotic alien species.

Besides him, debuting on TV, Blu del Barrio will bring Adira to life. His character is a non-binary person who plays opposite Commander Paul Stamets (played by Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (from Wilson Cruz). It is worth remembering that the two form the first homosexual couple in the science fiction franchise.

For the development of the characters, the writers had the support of the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). Showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise said, in an official statement, that she was very proud to work with the chosen cast, as well as thanking the partnership with Nick Adams, director of transgender media and representation.

According to her, Star Trek has always had the mission of giving visibility to social minorities. “The series proposes to show people that a future without division based on race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within reach”, he pointed out.

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to open on October 15 on CBS All Access. Don’t miss out!



