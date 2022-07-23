Tramp: How to find Clementine in a nightclub

The nightclub is available only after players steal an atomic battery from the Neco Corp factory and decipher the mysterious message that Clementine left in her apartment in Tramp. Getting inside the club is also difficult, as the entrance is guarded by a bouncer. But if the Cat talks to one of the robots in the queue, he will find that there is another entrance.

Once inside, players will see many companions having fun, but Clementine is not visible. Later it turns out that the Outsider is in another part of the club. Just don’t forget to collect all the memories and scratch a special stray item in the nightclub before leaving.

How to find Clementine in a nightclub

Clementine can be found in the VIP section of a nightclub with a Blazer in the Tramp. Players need to use one of the dancers’ hologram projectors as an elevator to get to the top floor. First, talk to the bartender, who will confirm that Blazer rented out the entire VIP section, which upset some customers. Then take a strange drink that stands in the far corner of the bar.

After studying the DJ scene, players will learn that the holographic projector near the blue DJ can be lowered with a lever, but this will not lead anywhere. On the other hand, the one next to DJ Matcee doesn’t have a lever at all.

To the right of the DJ stage is a green robot holding a broken lever. Talk to him to find out that his name is Fripp, and the client is one of the few who was kicked out of the VIP. So he stole the lever as revenge. Fortunately, Fripp agrees to hand over the broken lever to the Cat if the Stray Cat agrees to bring the cyborg a drink. The players already have one, so give him a strange drink and return to the stage to put the lever in his place.

Pull the lever, then jump onto the closed holographic projector and wait for DJ Matcee to pull the lever again to open the projector again, thereby moving the Cat up to the second floor. As soon as the players arrive, three buttons will appear, and each of them will throw several lights that can be used as platforms to access the VIP section. To solve the puzzle, click:

The one on the right The one in the middle The one on the left The one in the middle again

Enter the VIP section only to witness a shocking sight: Clementine tied to a chair. Then Blazer will appear along with the Guardians, and the Outsider and Stray Cat will be sent to prison, which will mark the end of Chapter 10.

How to enter a nightclub from the back

Having deciphered the Mysterious message of Clementine in a Wandering apartment, leave the residential complex and go to the main square. Go left to the big round neon purple sign that is a nightclub. There is an alley on the right side of the bouncer, enter it and climb onto the green trash can.

Go through the tents and climb up the pipes to finally get to the open window from which the robot looks out. Talk to him and the companion will gladly let you into a nightclub to have fun.

Stray is now available on PS4, PS5 and PC.