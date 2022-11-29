Trainwreck Returns Gambling Streams to Twitch Despite Concerns About Ban

Tyler “Trainwreck” Niknam is bored with the current meta of Twitch, so he revives his old games from the dead: slot machines. This happened after the Amazon-owned platform actually banned gambling back in October after its rapid growth.

Gambling on Twitch has been in the headlines for most of 2022 as this category has been floating in and out of the meta. Thousands of streamers broadcast themselves playing slots in crypto casinos, getting big jackpots, but also losing millions.

Twitch effectively banned the practice in October after a slew of scandals on the platform. The straw that broke the camel’s back is linked to disgraced streamer SlikeR, who reportedly stole $250,000 from viewers to use it for gambling outside the stream.

At that time, slot machine streams were in the spotlight on Twitch, and the biggest names either took part or were categorically against it. He was in the top 10 categories on the platform – now he barely made it into the top 30 with a falling audience.

Gambling streamers have moved to other platforms like DLive to continue their content, but Trainwreck has remained on Twitch. He loudly declared his dissatisfaction with the platform, even hinting at the creation of a potential competitor.

He is playing games streaming again, not broadcasting slot machines since October 17, but he is tired of the current meta. After changing the rules, his audience is steadily declining. It was also aired little, the last time it went live on November 3.

He’s looking for a push. Therefore, he returns to the old faithful: gambling.

TWITCH HAS BEEN BORING – DEC 1ST – GAMBLING STREAMS RETURN — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) November 27, 2022

“Twitch was boring. December 1st. Game streams are coming back,” he said on November 27. The tweet has attracted a lot of attention as the date approaches, although it’s unclear if he will do so in light of the new rules.

The ban on gambling applies to “games of luck” such as slot machines, roulette and blackjack. However, games with elements of skill, such as poker, are still allowed on Twitch. Train can choose to stream one of these safer games instead of slots.

If Train does bring him back, he risks losing his entire Twitch platform and millions of subscribers. But it’s a risk he’s willing to take, all things considered, as he ponders his streaming future.