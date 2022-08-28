Train wreck is a dance with the devil Anime

“Dancing with the Devil” is a mash—up of a supernatural vampire reverse harem musical anime based on a 2015 manga that wasn’t finished when the anime aired. If this doesn’t scream disaster for you, the next article will. The only way you should watch this show is by watching hate with a group of friends with whom you can laugh at it. To be honest, it may not even be worth it, but whether to watch “Dancing with Devils” is your business. Surprisingly, it’s not the musical elements that cause the train wreck, even if the songs usually erase any tension felt in the scene.

“Dancing with Devils” is a supernatural romantic musical in the style of a reverse harem, in which the main character—a man named Ritsuka got into the world of devils and vampires. While she is meeting these supernatural beings for the first time, her mother is kidnapped and her brother returns home to support her. However, it is obvious that even her brother hides information from her, leaving her not trusting anyone, and at the same time slowly falls in love with his supernatural classmates.

Characters fall

The characters, especially the main character, are devoid of individuality. The only personality of the members of the harem are seductive, dangerous demons and vampires… but that’s it. All characters are one-dimensional and display personality traits only when the plot needs to move forward, but only if it is necessary for the plot; otherwise, the characters are incredibly inconsistent. The plot itself is not bad, it is quite simple and could have interesting characters for its development.

The whole point of Ritsuki is that she is a completely normal girl; the description of her character in the MyAnimeList is: “An ordinary girl who lives with her mother. She belongs to an Art club.” Although this may be due to the fact that the main character is easier to project, similar to the Link in Legend of Zelda, but since the other characters are also poorly designed, we can only assume that this is a quality problem.

The previous quote is the only two sentences in the description of her character, and although the other characters are one—dimensional at best, they at least had a little more description and some semblance of personality and reasoning about how they act in the story. Even if most of the good-looking guys think the same way.

The very few personality traits that some characters possess, other than being seductive inhumans, are also usually problematic. Shiki, for example, is a sadist who likes to hurt other people without their consent. That’s his whole personality. Lindo itself is a complete wreck, and below that it will have its own section, so we’ll come back to it later. Urie is an incubus, and yes, that means he uses his powers to seduce Ritsuka to manipulate information from her in one episode, but only stopped because someone came to them. Keep in mind that these are the characters from which we have to choose a favorite to support them in their quest to win Ritsuki’s love. At least that’s what should happen in a harem.

“But wait, he’s not really her brother.”

This is by far the worst character in the series. His main character trait is that he is overprotective of his sister. This is a common image in anime, where the “overprotective” brother is actually obsessed with the innocence of his brother and sister and portrays himself more than the brother and sister himself, based on family pride, and not out of love for his brothers and sisters. And yes, apart from this exaggerated trope, he is technically part of the harem. But rejoice, the red-haired handsome vampire is not her brother! But not really better.

He not only confesses his feelings for Ritsuka, but also justifies it by saying that she is his cousin, not his brother, so he says that everything is fine. Both of these revelations are revealed one after the other. Now we have to keep in mind that in Japan the marriages of cousins are legal. Nevertheless, this is certainly the norm: only 1.6% and 3.9% of marriages this year in Japan were consanguineous marriages, that is, marriages between close relatives. However, these statistics include not only cousins, but culturally this is not the norm in any case. However, this is not a point that I necessarily want to touch on, because Lindo, despite the scientific evidence of birth defects as a result of incestuous relationships, such as a cousin relationship, since I was not raised in a culture that supports consanguineous marriages. like Japan.

The problem I understand with this character is how little they consider themselves Ritsuki’s brother. Lindo was raised as Ritsuki’s brother and sister for most of his life, and vice versa. Even considering the culture of consanguineous marriages in Japan, the opportunity not only to experience feelings, but also to openly admit them to his brother or sister condemns their relationship; he does not see her as his sister.