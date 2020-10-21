Trailer shows that season 4 goes beyond the pandemic

ABC presented the first full trailer for season 4 of The Good Doctor, showing that the series will address the Covid-19 pandemic, but will bring other stories during the season, including the introduction of the six new residents of San Jose St. Hospital. Bonaventure.

The new season of the medical program will feature the two initial episodes, entitled “Frontline Part One and Part Two”, focused on combating the pandemic. Subsequently, the series will return to the plot planned for the year.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will face some problems in his relationship with Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara). Murphy will stay away from his girlfriend due to social detachment.

This distance between the couple will be the beginning of new problems in the relationship, which will be developed throughout the new year of the series.

In addition, in the trailer, we are introduced to the six new residents of the hospital. Among them are actors Noah Galvin, Summer Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson and Brian Marc, who have already been announced as the cast’s new features this season.

Dr. Murphy will supervise the new members of the medical team, however, he will face some difficulties due to his “disrespect” to social conventions, while asking some indiscreet questions to his new co-workers.

Finally, the video shows a conversation between Lim and Claire, who are still in mourning after the death of Dr. Neil Melendez. Lim asks if Claire is ready to move on, and she replies that her relationship with the surgeon has changed her forever.

Watch the trailer:



