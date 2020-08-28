Trailer released for Supernatural final season!

Supernatural, which has been ongoing for 15 years with fantastic monsters and various mythological creatures, was released from the final season. The final season of the series will consist of seven episodes. Thus, it will be much shorter than other seasons and will say goodbye to the screens. Here is the trailer for the Supernatural final season!

The last season of the Supernatural series, whose shooting schedule was disrupted due to the coronavirus, will begin to spread in October. The story of the series, which has been going on for 15 years, will end in the episode where the final season was together. Here is the trailer for Supernatural’s final season. Have a good time …

As we saw in the trailer, the last season of Supernatural will begin airing on October 8th.

What do you think about the end of the 15-year adventure? Would you continue to ring if it took longer? Or are you getting tired of the show now? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



