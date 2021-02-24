Trailer proposes a remake of Destroy All Humans!

Through a promotional video shared by THQ Nordic, the studio gave strong indications that a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 may be under development.

To celebrate Steam’s Midweek Madness, THQ Nordic published a video showing one of the main deals on the sale, which is giving 50% off the purchase of Destroy All Humans! on the platform. However, for those who watched the video until the end, the offer ended up being the least attractive of the teaser, since it ended up practically delivering the development of a sequel.

In the last seconds, an animation begins where two Cryptosporidium aliens argue. At one point, one of them – apparently Crypto-138 – asks if Crypto-137, the protagonist of the first game, “has already finished”, and ends up receiving an answer that says “I’m just starting”. Check out the video below.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed in the trailer or by the studio, the conversation suggests that the developer is working on another project in the franchise, which could be a new entry in the series or a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2. Thus, it remains to wait to see the next news that should appear.

What are your expectations for the new production or remake of a franchise title? Leave your answer in the comments.