Trailer of The Stand, a bitter rival to The Walking Dead

Do you like the TV series that doomsday comes and goes? In fact, there are series of zombies, epidemics and events that bring about the end of humanity on many platforms. The Stand is a little different. The reason for this is that the series, which is adapted from the novel of Stephen King, one of the master horror writers, has traces of the master writer. The mini-series is about the end of humanity by an epidemic. The series, which also carries inspirations from the master writer’s pen, is literally “making fun of the Stephen King-style epidemic apocalypse”. The highly anticipated The Stand first trailer was shared, what exactly does it tell?

The Stand first trailer was shared: Excitement is at its peak!

Based on Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic fantasy novel published in 1978, the mini-series The Stand appeared with its first trailer. Interestingly enough, the trailer appears to have been removed from CBS’s YouTube channel, but can still be viewed on other channels.

The subject of the mini-series, which refers to the epidemic that has been in our lives since the beginning of this year, is about the survival of some people and their struggle with other survivors after an epidemic that has swept the world. The trailer is 30 seconds in total and actually gives the general lines of the series, it doesn’t really tell anything.

The cast of the series includes names such as Amber Heard, Henry Zaga, Odessa Young, Alexander Skarsgard, Owen Teague and James Marsden. It is said that the series, signed by CBS, will be available on December 17, 2020, if nothing goes wrong.

Although the official trailer of the series has been restricted by CBS, it can be watched on the channel called Giant Freakin Robot.



