Trailer of the Additional Pack Coming to DOOM Eternal

The introduction of The Ancient Gods, Part One, the first additional package to come to DOOM Eternal, has been officially released by Bethesda Softworks. Bethesda announced that the first trailer will be shown on August 27.

Last March, id Software released DOOM Eternal, the new game of the legendary DOOM series. Broadcast by Bethesda Softsorks, the production was loved by many DOOM fans. The game did not neglect to bring new game mechanics to the DOOM series.

In the past hours, Bethesda Softworks released the promotional video of the first additional package to come to DOOM Eternal. According to the video published by Bethesda, the first additional package of the game will be released under the name ‘The Ancient Gods, Part One’. At the same time, Bethesda did not fail to share when the trailer of the additional package will be released.

Introducing The Ancient Gods, Part One:

The trailer of The Ancient Gods, Part One, which will be the first additional pack of DOOM Eternal, will be shown at the Gamescom event on August 27, according to Bethesda. The trailer will be part of the Opening Light Live program. So what will this additional package offer players?

As far as we can only tell from the screenshots and shared video that have appeared so far, The Ancient Gods, Part One expansion pack will throw players into the middle of a stormy sea. However, according to the recently released promotional video, the actors will take part in a structure similar to Urdak.

The game’s first add-on pack, The Ancient Gods, Part One, will kick off right after DOOM Eternal’s story ends. As we heard in the video, Vega will be featured again in this additional package. However, the information we know and hear about what the additional package will offer to DOOM Eternal ends here.

DOOM Eternal has managed to become one of the best and most popular games of 2020. So we can’t wait to see how far this fun game will go with the new additional package. There is currently no information about the release date of the new additional package.



