Trailer of RPG Game Hogwarts Legacy Released

We’ve been waiting for a quality game set in the Harry Potter universe for a long time. At today’s PlayStation 5 event, a new RPG game called Hogwarts Legacy was announced. The game will be released not only for PS5 but also for other consoles and PCs.

We saw the introduction of many new games at the event where Sony announced the price of the PlayStation 5. Perhaps the biggest surprise among these games was an RPG game set in the Harry Potter universe with millions of fans all over the world. Introduced as Hogwarts Legacy, the game takes us to the famous magic school in the 1800s.

Considering the year the game took place, as you will realize, we will not play with the Harry Potter character. Instead, we will bring to life an anonymous Hogwarts student who “holds the key to an ancient secret that has the potential to shatter the wizarding world”.

Hogwarts Legacy trailer:

In the game you will produce potions, improve your character and become a powerful magician with successful magic abilities. According to the information obtained from the trailer of the game, the most important thing that will distinguish our character from the other students will be the ability to perceive ancient magic and master it.

When will Hogwarts Legacy be released?

Hogwarts Legacy, the new wizarding game to be published by Warner Bros, will be with us in 2021. Although the game was introduced at the PS5 event, it will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. So people who want to play a successful game in the Harry Potter world will not have to buy a new console. Considering that it has an extremely large and young audience thanks to the books and movies, it is predicted that this game will be a great success.



