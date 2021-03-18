Trailer of Marvel Avengers, Black Panther and Hawkeye

Square Enix released, on Thursday (18), a trailer for the Black Panther DLC in Marvel’s Avengers. The character was supposed to be present in the game since launch, but the plans were postponed because of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the hero in the cinema).

The expansion is called “War for Wakanda” and will be launched in 2021, without a specific date. The images show a little of the look of the African kingdom. For now, there are not many details, except for a part of the plot.

The extra content will showcase I.M.A, a Marvel criminal organization created in the 1960s by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In addition, the villain Klaw, called Garra Sônica in Brazil, will also show up. See the DLC trailer below.

Everything was shown during Square Enix Presents, the company’s online event. She took advantage of the space to show other news.

The character Gavião Arqueiro won an unprecedented gameplay. The content with the hero will arrive in March and is called “Operation Hawkeye: Future Imperfect”. Throughout this year, the title will also gain the contents “Tachyon Anomaly” (between March and June), “Red Over Takeover”, “Project Omega” (from June to September and later) and “Wasteland Patrol” (from June to September and forward).

The title is now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The new version, which can be downloaded for free by those who own the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, already has the Hawkeye missions.

So, what did you think of the news in Marvel’s Avengers? Do you want to start playing with the new characters? Leave your comment in the section below!