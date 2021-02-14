Trailer of Justice League with unpublished scenes

Warner Bros. and HBO Max Share the Official Trailer for the Long-awaited Snyder Cut with Over Two Minutes of Unreleased Scenes; premiered on HBO on March 18.

This afternoon was the date set for the publication of the long-awaited official trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League after the first trailer a few months ago; so much so that the film’s director himself, Zack Snyder, has presented this new trailer of more than two minutes full of epic with more than two minutes of unpublished footage, some of the scenes, yes, seen in the different teasers of this week. And there’s no question that the Snyder Cut promises to be a true 4-hour superhero movie show.

Premiere on HBO Spain on March 18

Thus, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released simultaneously in the United States and Spain through HBO Max and HBO Spain, respectively, on March 18, with Spanish dubbing already confirmed for our territory. And from what can be glimpsed in this official trailer for the Snyder Cut, the new cut will be quite different from the one seen in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

And it is that we remember that Zack Snyder assured that he would not use any of the reshoots made by Whedon from the original footage of him; Furthermore, at the end of last year new scenes were filmed to complete the vision of its original director, including characters such as Batman, Cyborg, Deathstroke or Joker, whose presence we see at the end of this new trailer that you can see heading this news and that we will allow you to see Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight for the first time alongside Jared Leto’s clown prince of crime, albeit in the nightmare world of Darkseid.

This new trailer lets us see more of the many new features that the Snyder Cut will offer, from the new and most fearsome version of Steppenwolf paying his respects to Darkseid himself and his vassals to never-before-seen scenes of Henry Cavill’s Superman in his black suit after reviving from his death in Batman v Superman. All this and much more from next March 18 on HBO Spain.