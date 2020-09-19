Trailer of First Update to Left 4 Dead 2 Released

A new and exciting trailer was released today for the new update that Left 4 Dead 2 will receive for the first time after 8 years. The trailer featured some of the new content to be added to the game.

Left 4 Dead 2, the second game in the Left 4 Dead series, which debuted almost exactly 11 years ago, has a special place in almost every gamer’s mind. Whether you are alone or with your friends, you must have felt a pleasure that you will never forget while playing this game.

Left 4 Dead 2 featured a co-op or single player storyline, as well as some multiplayer game modes. Apart from that, the game was among the preferences of players who still wanted to play games with their friends. Today, there has been a development that will delight Left 4 Dead 2 lovers.

The new trailer has been released:

It was announced in the past weeks that Left 4 Dead 2, which has not received any updates for the last 8 years, will receive a new update at the end of this month. The next update, called ‘The Last Stand’, featured content developed for the community by the Left 4 Dead community. Released a new trailer for the update today.

The new update, which delighted the players, was planned when Rayman1103, a member of the Left 4 Dead community, arrived at Valve. The update, which was considered as a special 10th anniversary last year, could not find a Valve team due to the development of Half-Life: Alyx.

Rayman1103 reached out to Kerry Davis from Valve and requested Lighthouse’s source files from the first game of Left 4 Dead. Having acquired the files, Rayman1103 had formed a team of people from the Left 4 Dead community for him and started working on the project.

According to Rayman1103’s description, the first plan for the update was actually to transfer the Survival maps from Left 4 Dead 1 to Left 4 Dead 2. But the update offers more than that. With the update to be released on September 24, the contents of Left 4 Dead 2 will be as follows:

The Last Stand story

30 new achievements

26 new survival maps

4 new scavenge maps

2 new melee weapons

Functional bloody infected skins of Left 4 Dead 1

New character voices

New and improved character animations

Remastered weapon models and animations

PvP improvements and balancing updates

Official CSS weapon app

New mutations Rocketdude and Tank Run



