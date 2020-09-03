Trailer of documentary ‘Break the Silence: Movie’ released

BTS has released the latest official trailer for their documentary “Break the Silence: The Movie”.

The trailer, which has a duration of 1 minute, features concert footage, members’ self-introduction, and how the members convey their thoughts on careers as international pop stars.

“Break the Silence: The Movie” itself follows the storyline of the group as they will end their world tour entitled “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”.

Not only that, BTS members will also tell their personal stories that they have never said before.

As previously reported, this documentary film was originally scheduled to premiere on September 10 KST in various regions around the world. However, that premiere has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there is no definite date for the premiere of BTS ‘film’ Break the Silence: The Movie ‘, pending further notification, along with the official trailer that BTS just uploaded for their documentary film.



