Trailer of 6 additional epic episodes of the 10th season

AMC plans to launch the wave of final episodes to wrap up season 10 of the fan-favorite zombie drama series The Walking Dead by the end of February.

Over the weekend, AMC announced the release date for all 6 additional episodes of The Walking Dead season 10. In addition, he published the specific details of each episode and which characters they will be dedicated to.

Now, this Monday AMC published a first small preview video before the arrival of the 6 episodes of The Walking Dead, with which the history of the current season will be ended.

In the short video of the 6 additional episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead, in addition to the new scenes, it is also shown behind the scenes during filming.

With this new release, new characters join The Walking Dead season 10 cast, further diversifying the rich universe of AMC’s zombie series.

Teaser for the 6 additional episodes of The Walking Dead season 10

We’re gearing up for an epic return. All-New #TWD episodes return February 28th. pic.twitter.com/O2x6jWLz7k — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 23, 2020

Fans of The Walking Dead will be able to see the face-to-face encounter between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with 6 additional episodes. Robert Patrick (Perry Mason) will be new as Mays, while Okea Eme-Akware (Cobra Kai) will take on the role of Elijah.

Also joining The Walking Dead is Hilarie Burton Morgan who was already confirmed to play Negan’s wife, Lucille.



