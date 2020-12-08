Trailer for the new season of the Karate Kid series

After buying the series on YouTube over the summer, Netflix debuted the first two seasons in August and Cobra Kai instantly became a hit with the streamer. Now, the third season of the series, which has not been released on any platform, is scheduled to premiere.

With the arrival of season 3 next month, Netflix is ​​gearing up fans by offering the first trailer for the new season.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the season 3 trailer will arrive on Wednesday and will release a short sneak peek into the process, check out the teaser in the video below.

Earlier this year, Cobra Kai star William Zabka who plays Johnny Lawrence spoke in an interview where he teased what was in store for fans when season 3 rolls around in January.

“Well, nothing is what it seems, I can tell you that,” Zabka told us. “Listen, for Johnny’s character Ali, I’ve been saying this for the last two seasons, she’s a huge missing piece in his life, she’s the love that got away and somehow would love to reconnect, for what the program will be full of surprises “.

The actor also confessed that the end of the second season was essentially a traffic accident, emphasizing that there were many pieces to put back together, adding that there were many processes that had to take place including the growth of each of those involved.

Should all of 2020 be forgot? Hell yes. Should the trailer for season 3 drop tomorrow? Also hell yes. pic.twitter.com/us32IV4FYP — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 8, 2020

On the other hand, actor William Zabka confessed that he thought that the theories of fans about what was going to happen to people were incredible, apologizing at the same time for the delay of the last installment which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same way, Zabka thanked the Netflix family for the welcome they gave him, commenting that they were very happy to belong to a great house like Netflix.

Stating in turn that he hoped that many more people will join in to support the project, revealing that there was still a lot of work left to finish the third season but they were eager to reveal the final result.



