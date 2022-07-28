Trailer for the movie “Control”: Sarah Mitic got into a dangerous situation

Star Trek: Discovery actress Sarah Mitic is at the center of a new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Control. The story of Control revolves around a mother who finds herself locked in a mysterious room, and an unknown voice instructs her to perform several increasingly difficult tasks if she wants to save her daughter’s life. However, while performing her strenuous task, she reveals her abilities deep inside. The film directed and stuntman James Marks (“Shazam!”, “Pacific Rim”) also starred George Chortov, Ivy Loiselle and Karen LeBlanc.

Now Saban Films has released a brand new poster and official trailer for the movie “Control”, which focuses on the character of Sarah Mitic, Eileen, who is trying to find a way out of prison. The trailer begins with a confused and frightened Eileen when she wakes up and finds herself tied to a chair in an empty room. Then an unknown voice orders her to complete a series of tasks within a given time limit, otherwise her daughter will be killed. As the challenges become more and more complex, and the stakes rise until Eileen discovers that it is almost impossible to succeed, she discovers unexpected powers in herself, with the help of which she plans a daring escape.

Since its founding in 2014, Saban Films has been releasing more and more new films every year. With films like Vivarium 2020 starring Jesse Eisenberg, the studio has shown that they are capable of producing and distributing unique film projects. “Control” has been described as a mix of other sci-fi films like “Cube” and “Lucy,” and the trailer shows the makings of what could become another modern cult classic. Viewers will be able to watch Control when the film is released in some theaters on September 23, and VOD from September 27.