Trailer for season 2 of The Mandalorian: Disney + series

The streaming Disney + released a new teaser showing some scenes from the 2nd season of The Mandalorian. The production that takes place in the universe of the Star Wars saga, created by George Lucas in the 1970s, will debut at the end of November on the platform.

The teaser released shows a little of the action that viewers will be able to check out with the new episodes. It is worth remembering that this new video reveals a little more of the plot that the second season of the series will address, unlike the first teaser released last month.

Check out the official teaser:

Although the Star Wars spin-off series has not been officially renewed by the Disney + streaming service, season 3 has already begun to be developed, which gives viewers a little more history. The production, which has been praised by the public, has Jon Favreau as creator and debuted in November 2019.

Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are executive producing with Favreau. The cast features Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Werner Herzog.

But the 2nd season of The Mandalorian still won the reinforcement of Rosario Dawson as Bo-Katan Kryze and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter. Other new members include Temuera Morrison, Timothy Olyphant and Sasha Banks, whose characters are still quite mysterious.

The series takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. Chronologically, we can find this story between the films The Return of the Jedi (1983) and The Force Awakens (2015). The story follows an independent Mandalorian bounty hunter on dangerous missions.

The 2nd season of The Mandalorian opens on November 30 at Disney +.



