Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s latest film

Netflix released the trailer for The Supreme Voice of the Blues, the latest film starring Chadwick Boseman. The preview shows the actor living a trumpeter and his conflict with a famous blues singer. Check out the video.

The film is an adaptation of the homonymous piece written by August Wilson and takes place in Chicago in the 1920s. The plot follows the story of the pioneer blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), while recording a new album, however, the trumpeter Levee (Boseman) does not want to live limited by the singer and while trying to show her talent, she will need to live with an artist with a strong personality.

The Supreme Voice of the Blues is directed by George C. Wolfe (A Moment Can Change Everything) and a script signed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Jonny Coyne and Michael Potts complete the main cast.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, but the disease was only revealed after his death in August this year. In all, the actor participated in 10 films after being diagnosed, including Captain America: Civil War, his MCU debut. In 2020, Boseman also starred in Detachment Blood, Spike Lee’s latest film.

The Supreme Voice of the Blues is slated to hit the Netflix catalog on December 18th.



