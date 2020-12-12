Trailer Explains That Nobody Expected

The longest-running medical drama of all time, Grey’s Anatomy, says goodbye to the first half of the season with episode 6 of season 17 through 2021.

A month after appearing on screen again, Grey’s Anatomy released the promotional trailer for episode 6 of the current season on Thursday.

Grey’s Anatomy fans can look forward to the final episode of 2020, a crossover with sister series Station19, the second crossover of the new season of ABC dramas, which was confirmed by the promotional trailer for the winter finale of the season. 17.

The Grey’s Anatomy promo trailer for episode 6 reveals that the situation at Gray Sloan has not improved. On the contrary, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) will be activating the augmentation capacity, since double the number of patients infected by covid is expected.

Promotional trailer for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 6

The next episode 6 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, is titled “There is no time for despair”, and at the junction with Station 19 a hijacking is underway amid the pandemic,

Apparently, according to the trailer, both Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) are worried about the new kidnapping case at the Gray Sloan.

Also, the promotional trailer for episode 6 of the seventeenth installment of Grey’s Anatomy shows Teddy Altman, Maggie Pierce and Miranda Bailey worried about what is happening, while Meredith seems to be slowly recovering from the covid Woke Up!

The next episode is scheduled to air on December 17, and in this way Grey’s Anatomy says goodbye to fans until the second half of the season that begins on March 4, 2021, according to TV Insider.



