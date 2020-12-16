Trailer confirms this bad guy’s return to season 3

The Cobra Kai series returns to the screens of regular viewers with the third season on January 8 through the Netflix transmission platform.

Recall that the plot of the third season of Cobra Kai, will be responsible for showing fans the consequences of what happened to Miguel at the end of the last installment, after falling from the second floor when he was fighting Robby.

The trailer for the third installment of Cobra Kai was released recently, and in addition to showing all the brutal action that will hit the screens, fans saw something and were concerned about what might happen to Hawk, played by Eli Moskowitz.

The season 3 trailer for the Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai reveals that while Miguel is recovering, Johnny tries to help him take the first steps in his rehabilitation.

Trailer confirms Kyler’s return causing trouble in Cobra Kai season 3

However, what really worries Cobra Kai fans, is that the trailer for the third installment can see the return of Kyler. The villain who has not been seen since the first season, will be training in Kreese’s dojo.

And in this first glimpse of the new Cobra Kai season, Kyler is looking at Hawk with intentions of asking him for trouble. Therefore, it seems that Haw will be threatened in the next episodes of the Netflix series.



