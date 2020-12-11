Trailer announced with one final sacrifice and bad news

The popular spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies, has revealed the epic trailer for what will be season 3 of the series. Check out the trailer here.

This Thursday The CW unveiled the official trailer for the premiere of the supernatural drama that will premiere on January 21, 2021.

In which everyone at the Salvatore School races to find a cure for Hope and Landon’s respective unconsciousness.

Recall that Hope is in a dream state after rescuing Josie from the ills of her own subconscious, and Landon was knocked down when Rafael stabbed him with the infamous golden arrow.

In the trailer, Rafael takes a risk to rescue his adoptive brother, while Landon (via a dramatic voice-over) regrets that Hope is not present for his “final goodbye.”

The premiere date of season 3 of Legacies will be next January 21, 2021.



