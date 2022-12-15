Trailer and Release Date Published For “Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter»

The trailer and release date of the final part of the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly became known.

The series launched in 2019 and focuses on R. Kelly’s past and current accusations. He has since been sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Later in 2019 , a sequel titled Surviving R. Kelly was released .: The Impact, which discussed how R. Kelly’s allegations have changed the discourse on sexual assault.

Now, on January 2 and 3 next year, the two-part series “The Last Chapter” will be released on Lifetime after the testimony in the trial of singer Azriel Clary’s ex-girlfriend and the gun threats made by Kelly’s manager in 2018. The premiere of the first part of the documentary.

The synopsis reads: “While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter combines shocking fine print with unspeakable details never revealed to the public, culminating in a verdict heard around the world.”

Watch the trailer below.

Elsewhere, R. Kelly’s new bootleg album, “I Admit It,” has been pulled from mainstream streaming services.

On Friday (December 9), the jailed singer’s new 13-track album appeared on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms, while both the singer’s team and his label continue to deny responsibility for the release. The 13-track, 56-minute album is named after a 19-minute song he released in 2018 with the intention of “establishing the damn truth” regarding the allegations made against him at the time.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Bonjean of Kelly stated that the released material was “stolen music,” adding: “A police report was filed some time ago because his master recordings were stolen, but they have no particular desire to investigate these things. People had access to his intellectual property rights, from which they are trying to profit, but unfortunately this does not apply to Mr. Kelly.”

Last month, R. Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing one of the victims of sexual abuse by the singer.

Kelly was also ordered to pay at least $309,000 (£287,000) in damages to two of his victims in October, and this month he was found guilty of child pornography and obstruction charges.