Trailer and release date for episode 8 of the family drama

NBC aired the seventh episode of season 5 of This Is Us last week, with madison about to go into early labor as Kevin is noted to be concerned over an unexpected incident. Randall and Beth at least managed to communicate with her from a distance.

As the twins Madison and Kevin arrive, NBC released the promotional trailer for episode 8 of the fifth installment of This Is Us, which will appear on screen next week with more family drama.

Episode eight of the fifth season of This Is Us is titled “In The Room,” and is scheduled to air next Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 9 p.m. through the official channel NBC.

Next week fans of the family drama will finally know the truth when episode 8 reveals what will really happen to Madison and Kate, who is trying to adopt as the new family members arrive.

Promotional trailer for episode 8 of season 5 of This Is Us “In The Room”

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan plays Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

According to the official argument published by the NBC network, the eighth episode of season 5 of This Is Us titled “In The Room”, describes that the Pearson family will navigate together through great family milestones, from a distance.