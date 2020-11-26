Tradeo in FUT FIFA 21: what it is, better players

We tell you everything you need to know to take your first steps in the Ultimate Team Tradeo in FIFA 21. Buy and sell with your coins.

To succeed in FIFA 21 it is vital to know what elements we need to make a profit in the transfer market. Trading, as it is often called, works in a simple way. In this piece we will tell you how to find the cards at the best price and how to report benefits by moving players.

The article is part of our detailed guide, where you can take a look at the tips that we have brought you around the Ultimate Team planet. We talk about the best teams in certain leagues, the best players or how to optimize loyalty.

Tradeo in FUT FIFA 21: Search and Sell

Trading in FUT is a matter of knowing how to handle the market filters. There are two stages: search and sale. The first occurs when we look for a player to sign at the lowest possible price, while the second occurs when it comes to selling a card with the best possible sum of coins.

We will talk about the search. To begin with, if we are looking for a player we must know how to read the real market prices. Many players skip bids as they are global and at risk of losing it. What we will do is focus on the Buy Now price. In the search filters we choose the player and we will put as the maximum price the lowest value that we have seen in a normal search.

We give an example: If Channels have a Buy Now price of 1400 coins, we will set the maximum filter to 1200. We will search every second until the results appear; if we’re the fastest, we’ll get it. So with any player. The market works at the moment thanks to the number of users who buy and sell per day. It is a fierce fight to achieve your goals.

Buy Now will automatically make us buy that player. No half measures. You buy it, add it to your club and go on your way. But what to do when we want to sell? You should know that FIFA 21 keeps 5% of the transaction, that is, if you sell a player for 100 coins, you will get 95 from the sale. If you are looking for fast money, make the value of Buy Now 100 coins of the minimum you have seen in the market.



