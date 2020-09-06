Track List of VAV ‘Made For Two’ Sixth Mini Album

VAV has released a track list of their upcoming album, ‘Made For Two’.

On the track list that has been shown by VAV, fans can see that they will be releasing 6 new songs with the title song with the same title as the name of their 6th mini album.

The sixth mini album from A Team Entertainment’s boy group will contain 6 songs, namely ‘Made For Two’ which is the main song, ‘Into You’, ‘Moto’, ‘Hold Tight’, ‘You Taught Me Love’, and music. instrumental for ‘Made For Two’.

VAV’s sixth mini album, “Made For Two” will be the first album they will promote as 6 members after Baron has enlisted in his mandatory military program.

However, the agency has decided that Baron will still be included in the production of the mini album.

The release of VAV’s new album and MV has been scheduled to take place on September 15 KST.

While waiting for its release, please follow the track list of VAV’s 6th mini album.



