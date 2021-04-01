Traces of the new battery health tool coming with iOS 14.5

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 6 for developers. We already knew that this version would come with various innovations. However, we see that Apple has added another innovation with its latest beta version. According to the news of 9to5Mac, iPhone users will have a new tool that will allow them to recalibrate the battery of their device when it is not performing well.

9to5Mac came across the findings of the new calibration tool in the iOS 14.5 code. This tool will appear before users who see the highest battery performance decrease. Interestingly, this code contains a link to a support article available on Apple’s website. This page contains detailed information about the new feature that will come with iOS 14.5.

Apple states that this new battery calibration tool will “recalibrate the maximum battery capacity and the highest performance capability to fix the false estimation issue some users have with regard to the battery health report.” This feature seems to be available only on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max devices right now.

IOS 14.5, which will be available in late spring, is a system where the battery health reporting system will recalibrate the maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max devices to rectify the inaccurate prediction issue faced by some users for this report. Includes update. Symptoms of this error may include unexpected battery drain behavior and, in rare cases, a decrease in peak performance capability. This erroneous battery health report is not a sign of an actual problem with battery health.

The company says the recalibration of the battery will occur during regular charging cycles, and this process may take several weeks to complete. When the recalibration is complete, the maximum capacity percentage and the highest performance capacity data will be updated within the Settings app.

According to the iOS 14.5 code, if the recalibration is not successful, the system will suggest the user to take the iPhone to an Apple Authorized Service Provider:

In rare cases, recalibration may fail and a new battery service message appears. In such cases, an Apple Authorized Service Provider may replace the battery free of charge for full performance and capacity again. This is not a safety issue and you can continue to use your battery.

In addition, with iOS 14.5 beta 6, Apple adds new voices to Siri and offers the option to choose whether the virtual assistant will be male or female at the first device setup. Other iOS 14.5 features include unlocking the Apple Watch and iPhone, updates to the Music app, Waze-like features for Apple Maps, and more.

Apple has announced that iOS 14.5 will be rolled out to all users in the spring.